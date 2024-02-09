Chiefs Kingdom reign spreads across the world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're from Kansas City, it's almost certain the Chiefs are your favorite National Football League team.

Fans around the world chose to cheer on the the Chiefs and shared with KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan the reasons they decided to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.

Callum Byrnes-Krickl is from Sydney, Australia.

His parents bought him a used video game when he was a child.

The purchase included a Madden NFL game, and Byrnes-Krickl became a Chiefs fan.

"Traveling to KC last year was kinda the culmination of the obsession," Brynes-Krickl said. "Going to a game at Arrowhead for the first time was quite surreal."

Musa Türkmen is from Ankara, Turkey.

He's traveled twice to Kansas City and loves the city's barbecue restaurants.

Whether it's Izmir, Ankara or Istanbul, people will stop him when he's wearing his Chiefs jersey and praise the team.

It's unlikely any of them are as dedicated as he is to the team.

"I wake up in the morning, 2 o’clock, 3 o'clock, 1 o'clock, 5 o'clock difference," Türkmen said. "They are sleeping, but I am not sleep[ing]. I wake up every morning."

In Germany, two women forged a friendship thanks to the team.

Bea Zag and Chrissi Schub live two hours from one another, but they already plan to watch the Super Bowl game together.

The women started the Chiefs Girls in Germany Instagram account. They're using their passion for the team to bring people together.

"We want to bring girls in Germany, and also in the world, together and want to support girls, other Chiefs fans," Schub said.

Most of the faraway fans agree: The Super Bowl will be a high-scoring game and the Chiefs will win for the second year in a row.

They may speak different languages, but everyone knows how to say "Go Chiefs!"