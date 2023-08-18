Chiefs Kingdom responds to 'ChiefsAholic' alleged robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catherine Baskett-Cook takes immense pride in being part of Chiefs Kingdom. You can tell from her den, where everything from the TV remote to the coasters is Chiefs themed. You could even call her an ambassador for Chiefs Kingdom.

"We’ve just got that nature about us, that kind, generous, giving atmosphere," said Baskett-Cook.

Even though she's not a KC native, she's adopted the team and they've adopted her.

"I don’t think I’ve ever encountered somebody who’s, 'No, you’re not welcome here' type atmosphere," Baskett-Cook said. "Everybody’s welcome everywhere."

After hearing about the 'ChiefsAholic's' alleged bank robberies across the Midwest, Baskett-Cook took it upon herself to extend a hand to those affected, specifically in Bixby, Oklahoma.

"I reached out to the village, to the Kingdom and just said, 'Alright, who can be in with me on this?'" she said.

Over the course of just a few days, $400 was raised to send the bank's employees a Kansas City staple, bar-b-que from Joe's Kansas City.

"Put a little note on there of, you know, 'Sorry for what happened. Enjoy food on us, the real Chiefs Kingdom,'" Baskett-Cook said.

However, she doesn't want to take full credit for this gesture. She said it was a team effort, and she's not expecting anything in return.

"It was for them to recognize the good in the Kingdom and that’s it," Baskett-Cook said.

She's just hoping to continue to spread the love that she, herself, has received from this team.

"I just hope they enjoyed it for the day, and it came from a good place," Baskett-Cook said.

—