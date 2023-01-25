Chiefs Kingdom worldwide shows support during NFL divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom showed its support during the team's divisional victory against the Jaguars.
Hundreds of Chiefs fans have sent in photos from across the globe to show their support for Kansas City.
Here are some of the hundreds of pics we've gotten during the NFL divisional round, starting off with Catrick Mahomes.
Chiefs Kingdom expands far and wide, with fans even supporting the team in Spain.
Chiefs fans come in all shapes and sizes and you can never be too young or old to be a member of Chiefs Kingdom.
No matter where in the world Chiefs fans are, they will still find a way to watch the team compete, just like the Carroll family did all the way from New Zealand last Saturday.
If you submitted a Chiefs Kingdom photo you can search for it here on our Chiefs Kingdom Google Earth map.
You can also search our classic map:
Keep sending us your Chiefs pictures to newspics@kshb.com and be sure to include your location in the email.
Keep bringing out that loud and raucous energy for the AFC Championship Sunday, not only GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but around the world!