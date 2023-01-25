Chiefs Kingdom worldwide shows support during NFL divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom showed its support during the team's divisional victory against the Jaguars.

Hundreds of Chiefs fans have sent in photos from across the globe to show their support for Kansas City.

Here are some of the hundreds of pics we've gotten during the NFL divisional round, starting off with Catrick Mahomes.

Submitted by viewer Brandy Reed

Chiefs Kingdom expands far and wide, with fans even supporting the team in Spain.

Submitted by viewer Nancy Sheble from Rota, Spain

Chiefs fans come in all shapes and sizes and you can never be too young or old to be a member of Chiefs Kingdom.

Submitted by Laurel Bloom Violet Bloom ready to celebrate the Chiefs

Submitted by viewer Shannon Brown

No matter where in the world Chiefs fans are, they will still find a way to watch the team compete, just like the Carroll family did all the way from New Zealand last Saturday.

Submitted by viewer Teresa Carroll Carroll family watch the Chiefs take on the Jags all the way from New Zealand

If you submitted a Chiefs Kingdom photo you can search for it here on our Chiefs Kingdom Google Earth map.

You can also search our classic map:



Keep sending us your Chiefs pictures to newspics@kshb.com and be sure to include your location in the email.