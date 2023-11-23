Chiefs legends, Chiefs Kingdom feed thousands of families this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few Chiefs legends made it their mission to feed as many families as possible on Thanksgiving.

Over thirty years later, that mission is still going strong, and it’s helping churches, pantries, shelters, and more feed up to 2000 families this Thanksgiving.

Derrion Thomas is helping the community by living out his father, former Chiefs linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Derrick Thomas’s dreams.

“He went around the locker room and basically asked for donations and he’d go to then Carl Peterson and Lamar Hunt and ask them to match their donations,” Derrion said.

Now, Derrion and Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith both continue this mission through the Third and Long Foundation.

Volunteers ranging from former Chiefs players to fans packed up baskets that feed five people. The various organizations or groups that pre-registered came to pick up their basket to give to families. Each basket contains:

· 1-1.5-pound turkey

· 2 cans of green beans

· 2 cans of corn

· 1 onion

· 1 loaf of bread

· 1 dozen eggs

· 1 bag of potatoes

“This one is one that’s very near and dear to my heart,” Derrion said.

Rising prices and inflation means they need all the help they can get from Chiefs Kingdom to feed the community.

“It’s just great to know that this community that we’ve been such a part of for so many years continues to do some amazing, incredible things, that comes together to support our community in need,” Chiefs Hall of Famer Deron Cherry said.

Volunteers are packing more than meals this Thanksgiving. They’re packing community, and family.

“Just such a big community, I love this place, I love Kansas City,” Volunteer Kacie McClusky said. “With inflation, with the economy, the way that it is, more families are suffering than they ever have been before, and I think that’s why this has become so much more important this year.”

And Derrion said it’s exactly what they strive for through their foundation, and in his dad’s memory.

“Something that’s still going 20 years after he passed away. I’m proud of it, so I could only imagine he’d be just as proud.”