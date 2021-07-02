Chiefs long snapper James Winchester takes flight with Blue Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester got a taste of sky-high speed Friday when he took flight with a Blue Angels crew.

Winchester got to experience the flight Friday morning. Upon disembarking, he admitted he had shaky legs.

What a ride! pic.twitter.com/exUQl7JcIc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 2, 2021

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are in town for the Kansas City Air Show at New Century Air Center this weekend.

The Blue Angels will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the show, too.

The air show kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Events are scheduled for Sunday as well.

