Chiefs, Royals fans find ways to celebrate success of teams on budget

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated and the Royals are in the playoffs.

Both the teams will play at the same time on Monday, and fans are excited.

"It’s just awesome to be part of the community with these winning teams right now — it's so exciting," said Sarah Oliva, owner of Wild Child Upscale Children’s Resale.

Her stores in Lee's Summit and Liberty are offering buy one get one free deals on Royals gear this weekend to help fans get ready for playoff games versus the Yankees beginning Saturday.

Wild Child buys gently used clothing. It will give sellers 25% in bonus credit if they decide to spend the money at the store. That’s Sarah Ramirez’s strategy.

"It’s great because we get store credit here so we can re-shop," Ramirez said. "And really, you’re not spending money, so it’s free money. It doesn’t count."

Not everything for sale at Wild Child is used. Oliva designs her own Chiefs and Royals t-shirts.

"We really try to keep our prices lower than anyone else in town," Oliva said. "Our prices are really affordable. I'd say 20 or 30 percent less than competitors prices."

Other fans are breaking the bank to see their teams play in person.

Ascendis Travel said Royals fans called looking for flights and hotels in New York for the first two games of the season.

“When I looked at the rates, airfares starting somewhere around low $700 and can go up easily to $1,100, depending on the flights," Ascendis Travel President Brent Blake said. "And so the hotels are starting around $200 to $250. So there's plenty of space available. You just have to be willing to pay the price."

No matter the budget, fans know how to show their support.

