'Pack some patience': Travel agency offers tips to Royals fans headed to New York

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're considering a last-minute trip to New York to cheer on the Royals, we have advice on travel, where to stay, and what it all will cost.

"Luckily, New York has three different airports that you can go into: LaGuardia, JFK and then Newark," said Brent Blake, President of Ascendis Travel. "So there is enough airspace to get to the game. And then again, New York is so large, you've got plenty of choices for hotels."

Round-trip flights: Last-minute bookings can be limited, depending on the airline, from KCI to New York’s LaGuardia or John F. Kennedy International airports.

Nonstop flights take about three hours, but layovers could extend your travel time to five to six hours.

Travel tips: Consider flying into Newark, though the commute to the city is slightly longer. Be sure to compare prices across all three airports to get the best deal.

“When I looked at the rates, airfares starting somewhere around low $700 and can go up easily to $1,100, depending on the flights," Blake said. "And so the hotels are starting around $200 to $250. So there's plenty of space available. You just have to be willing to pay the price."

Hotel recommendations: Expect average prices of $200 to $400 per night for a hotel room near Yankee Stadium. If you're looking for something more affordable, hotels in Jersey City or on Long Island may be cheaper.

“Typically, what we find is staying anywhere from 10 to 20 miles away from the stadium, and that allows you to get a little bit different price," he said.

New York City's public transportation system could save you money without sacrificing convenience. Staying outside Manhattan in Brooklyn or Jersey City could save you money without sacrificing convenience.

Blake stressed the importance of making plans as early as possible.

"The main thing is to be flexible," Blake said. "If you have to be flexible to maybe stay farther away from the stadium or take a different flight and maybe make connections versus some non-stop. Most sports fans know that you have to be flexible in order to get the best deal."

