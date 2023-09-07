Chiefs super fan talks excitement ahead of season's home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just hours until the Kansas City Chiefs home opener, it’ll be hard to miss the sea of red.

Yet, some fans take their support beyond sporting red.

Chiefs super fan Lynn Schmidt, who goes by "Weird Wolf," said he’s beyond ready for the home opener.

“Gotta get out there bright and early,” he said. “You know, 2 (o'clock), whatever it takes, the gates open at 3, but we’ll be ready to roll.”

He said he’ll spend the day getting ready, which means painting up and getting decked out head to toe in gear.

“The whole day starting in the morning is just nerve-wracking because I’m just waiting and waiting for that time when I can start getting ready to go,” Schmidt said.

He’s got plenty of inspiration for the big day, and even has a whole room dedicated to his super fandom in his basement!

Schmidt said he plans to roam around as many tailgates outside the stadium as possible. He has his own predictions for the game, too.

“It’s gonna be a close game, but we’re gonna be the winners. Chiefs are gonna win it,” he said. “I think we’re gonna see about 34 to 35 points scored close to the end, but Mahomes, he brings up the character of all those receivers, so I expect it to be a really phenomenal game right to the end.”

The gates at Arrowhead open at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

