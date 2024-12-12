Watch Now
Chiefs, Taylor Swift highlight Google's most-searched terms in Kansas City

Ed Zurga/AP
Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift, both synonymous with tremendous success and the color red, are once again the talk of the town.

As 2024 comes to a close, Google released its annual "Year in Search" report, a roundup of the most searched terms around the world.

In Kansas City, Missouri, three of the top five most searched sporting events were Chiefs games.

The team's season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens was second, while an overtime primetime thriller versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early November was fourth. The Chiefs' Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons landed at fifth on the list.

"The Alchemy," a song from Taylor Swift's most recent studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" ended up as the most searched song in the city, while the album's title track had the third most searches.

You can look at the full list of KCMO search trends here.

