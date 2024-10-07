Chiefs vs. Saints military flyover to feature C-130J from same Air Force base as Hurricane Hunters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The military flyover before tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints will be extra notable.

The flyover above GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set to include a C-130J aircraft from Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The aircraft is similar to the heavily modified WC-130J Hercules that have been flying countless missions this week getting the latest information from Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico.

The plane flying above Kansas City tonight uses the same base Hurricane Hunter aircraft in the Gulf.

Look for the flyover around the same time as the national anthem around 7:10 p.m.

