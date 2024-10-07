Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs vs. Saints military flyover to feature C-130J from same Air Force base as Hurricane Hunters

Air Force Reserve unit tests C-130J in Southwest Asia
US Air Force
SAN ANTONIO -- A C-130J Hercules, like the one shown here, made a first-ever combat airdrop June 30. The mission supported an Army air assistance request for troop re-supply and humanitarian aide to be dropped in the vicinity of Kandahar, Afghanistan. (Air Force file photo)
Air Force Reserve unit tests C-130J in Southwest Asia
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The military flyover before tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints will be extra notable.

The flyover above GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set to include a C-130J aircraft from Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The aircraft is similar to the heavily modified WC-130J Hercules that have been flying countless missions this week getting the latest information from Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico.

The plane flying above Kansas City tonight uses the same base Hurricane Hunter aircraft in the Gulf.

RELATED | Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles named drum honoree on Monday Night Football

Look for the flyover around the same time as the national anthem around 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone