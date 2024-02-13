Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr., CB L'Jarius Sneed discuss Super Bowl win

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Less than 48 hours after their Super Bowl win, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed got back to work.

The pair worked a short shift at Raising Cane’s in Blue Springs, where they were surrounded by adoring fans.

“When I pulled up, I’m like, 'Dang, there’s a lot of people out here.' But you know, it’s fun,” Hardman said. “I love the fans. Chiefs Kingdom definitely comes to support.”

Hardman caught the overtime touchdown that clinched victory for the Chiefs. After telling a few news outlets he blacked out after catching the ball, the wide receiver set the record straight when KSHB 41's Abby Dodge asked how quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained the win to him.

“Everybody keeps saying he explained something,” Hardman said. “He didn’t explain nothing to me. He was like, “We are champions. You’re a world champ.' And I was like, 'Yeah, now I know that.'”

The reality of securing his third Super Bowl ring has not quite set in yet.

“Maybe when I wake up from a nap or something. Adrenaline is still running, still pumping,” he said. “Maybe tomorrow at the parade it will sink in when you are out there celebrating with your guys. So we’ll see.”

A handful of children skipped school Tuesday morning with the hopes of meeting their sports heroes. While waiting in line, 9-year-old Aaron Revls said he wants to be in Sneed’s position in a few years.

When Dodge told Sneed about Aaron, he said his position as a role model is a blessing he does not take lightly.

“I wish I had that when I was little,” Sneed said. “I just try to be an example for the kids. Thanks to him for being a fan of me.”

Both players added they want to run in back with the Chiefs again next year but are leaving the details up to Chiefs GM Brett Veach and their agents.

—