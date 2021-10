KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night after suffering injuries while on a hayride in Lee's Summit.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was clinging onto a trailer when he fell off and was hit by it.

The boy was transported to Lee's Summit Medical Center where he later died just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 13000 block of Pratt Road in Lee’s Summit.