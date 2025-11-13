Child critically injured in what family, friends call 'accidental' shooting

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

A child under the age of 5 is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received a call about the shooting around 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue.

Latest on child shot Wednesday at KCMO apartment

Officers arrived and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Friends of the family told KSHB 41 reporter La'Nita Brooks the child was in surgery Wednesday afternoon.

No update on the child's condition had been given by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

KSHB 41 4000 block of Willow

A man was arrested at the scene, placed in handcuffs and rolled in a wheelchair to a police vehicle.

Drucilla Davidson, a friend of the child's family, said the child was able to get an unsecured gun.

"Put these guns up," she said. "No kid should be in the hospital or losing their life to guns. Us as parents, we have to do better."

Andrae Hannon Drucilla Davidson, friend of the family

Police tape remained around the apartment building most of the day as crime scene investigators went over the scene, gathering evidence.

Davidson said she wants to see justice served.

"I hope that the law actually does something about this," she said.

