Child injured in Thursday shooting was due to self-inflicted wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said that the child injured in a shooting Thursday night was injured due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a KCPD spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bales Avenue around 6:40 p.m. due to a "self-inflicted shooting."

"Upon arrival, officers observed the victim to have been suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks," the spokesperson said.

The department's preliminary investigation has found that the shooting was accidental.

The child was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition.