Child seriously hurt in a hit-and-run during Fourth of July celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother believes a driver was exceeding the speed limit when they seriously injured her daughter in a hit-and- run during a Fourth of July celebration.

One moment, Champayne Henderson was watching her daughter, Znajsia "Nae" Nunnally, light the last firework of the night. The next moment is one she'll never forget.

"She bent down and all I remember is a car flying down going at least 60 to 65 miles per hour. It hit her. She flew up in the air did like two flips," Henderson said.

It happened around 11:30 Monday night near east 85th Street and Prospect Avenue. The car, a silver sedan, kept traveling south, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

"They sped off and they didn't even stop at the stop sign down the street," Henderson said.

Relatives who were sitting in the driveway rushed to the 11-year-old girl.

"At first she was unresponsive. She wasn't saying anything, and my mom was like ‘Nae! ‘Nae!' She's screaming in her ear, and she took a deep breath, her life came back," Henderson said.

The violent impact broke Nunnally's left thighbone, the worst of her injuries.

"They had to put a rod in her leg to place the bone back in place. So, she got two screws at the bottom of the rod and two screws at the top. She can't walk," Henderson said.

Doctors at Children's Mercy have told the family it'll be at least three months before the girl can try to walk on her own.

"She wants to be strong for everybody. That's just what type of kids she is, she's a strong kid. But I can tell that she's hurt," Henderson said. "She’s really hurt."

While Nunnally, a track athlete and drill captain of the KC Marching Falcons, recovers her mom wants justice in this hit-and-run.

"Just turn yourself in. Because what are you thinking right now? Like, is it not in your heart?" Henderson said.

The owner of a neighboring business told KSHB 41 News one of his security cameras captured the hit and run. He's handing the footage over to KCPD.

A KCPD spokesperson said the footage will become part of the active investigation and it will not be released to the public unless the detective working this case chooses to do so.

In the meantime, if you know anything about this hit-and-run call the KC Greater Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—