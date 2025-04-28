CHILL in the Village shutters doors ahead of summer season

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

CHILL in the Village, a Prairie Village staple of 7 years, will close on May 31st. The beloved ice cream and frozen yogurt shop sits just off Mission Road in the Shops at Prairie Village.

A member of the CHILL team confirmed with KSHB41 the choice to sell their space to St. Louis-based Clementine’s Ice Cream was not due to inflation, tariffs, or rising rent costs.

CHILL will continue to serve customers and book its ice cream truck for events through May 31st.

In the shop’s post on Instagram, the team encouraged their customers to show support for the shop until its final day.

Clementine’s Ice Cream plans to keep the space closed during the summer season for renovations before opening it up to the public later in the year.

If you want to get a taste of the newest ice cream in Kansas City, Clementine’s plans to pop up at the Leawood location of Billie’s Grocery on June 13th and 14th.

