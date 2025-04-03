Chinn Elementary School wins Synergy Services Kindest School award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chinn Elementary School in the Northland was honored Wednesday as the 2025 Rita Blitt Kindest School at a surprise, school-wide assembly.

This award is part of the Kindest Kansas Citian Essay Contest, an opportunity for students from Kansas City and surrounding communities to nominate the kindest people in their lives.

Andrew Hargis is the principal at Chinn, which is located at 7100 N. Chatham Ave., in Kansas City, Missouri.

La'Nita Brooks Andrew Hargis, Principal Chinn elementary

“They get to be on the pedestal and be shown that their work matters,” said Hargis. “That people notice that what they do is special. Because from my vantage point, it is very special, and it makes all the difference.”

Chinn Elementary makes kindness part of their school culture through the theme, “You Belong Here”, which fosters a sense of belonging and inclusivity for every student, teacher and parent.

“They create a sense of belonging among the staff, among the students and among the families,” said Rebecca Cook, resiliency specialist with Synergy Services at the elementary school. “The community outreach also has a feeling of belonging, kindness and safety that kind of encapsulates what Chinn stands for.”

The school community approaches each day with compassion and care for each other and through initiatives such as the Panthers Give Back cereal drive, an annual event that helps students see how their actions can have a positive impact in their community.

La'Nita Brooks Khamani Felder, 5th grader at Chinn elementary school

“It felt really good," Khamani Felder, a fifth grader at the school, said. "Because I was glad all the kids in our school and all the teachers are really kind. Everybody can see it, and everybody can know that we’re the kindest school in Kansas City. And they can know how hard we worked for this award and how nice we are.”

The school received a banner to display, and the kids received kindness bracelets and cookies.

Synergy Services will have a community event on April 25, where the school will be recognized along with student essay winners and their nominees.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.