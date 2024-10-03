‘Christmas in October’: Kansas City council approves Southwest Boulevard redesign

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie.

—

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council unanimously approved a proposal to begin work redesigning Southwest Boulevard.

The resolution, which passed Thursday, funds phase 1 of the project.

Phase 1 will implement traffic-calming and other roadway safety changes to Southwest Boulevard from Broadway Boulevard to 25th Street. The city will use $1.7 million from a development fund to jump-start the project, then find money from other funds dedicated to sidewalks, road paving, and other related duties to complete the roughly $5 million first phase.

“This is Christmas in October; We are so excited,” Council member Melissa Robinson said at Thursday’s meeting.

Her sentiment is shared by business owners along the street, and drivers who have called the road “super dangerous.”

The city recorded 275 crashes there over the past four years.

Phase 2 of the project will complete a redesign from 25th to 31st streets at a later date.

—