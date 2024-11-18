Church leaders host prayer vigil after multiple homicides in KCMO neighborhoods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clergy and community members joined forces Friday for a prayer vigil after a deadly few weeks in Kansas City, Missouri.

Leaders of at least eight KC churches and organizations were present — Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church, Gethsemane Center of Hope Ministries, Concerned Clergy KC, The Oasis Church International, Heart of the Father Initiative, Adhoc Group Against Crime, Greater Metro KC and Kingdom Word Ministries.

Adhoc Group Against Crime Leaders pray for Kansas City community at prayer vigil Friday, Nov. 15.

There have been fewer homicides in KCMO this year.

As of Nov. 17, there have been 133. At the same time in 2023, the total was 164.

“That’s why we need to come together,” said Bishop Frank Douglas Jr., who pastors Beth-Judah Ministries Church of God and Christ. “Because our families are depending on still the Black church.”

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Bishop Frank Douglas Jr.

Douglas helped organize the prayer vigil Friday and also works with Ad Hoc Group Against Crime as the community program coordinator.

“Terrible is terrible,” Douglas said. “Murder is terrible.”

Douglas knows firsthand the impact violence has on families in Kansas City.

“My son was killed five years ago,” Douglas said.

Now, he’s using what he’s learned to support others.

But he’s not doing it alone.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Keith Newton, pastor of Christian Tabernacle Church

“We prayed for forgiveness,” said Keith Newton, pastor of Christian Tabernacle Church. “We prayed for help. We prayed for other clergy.”

Newton’s church is a block away from a November homicide that happened at 75th and Paseo. Growing up in the area, he said it’s not one that’s prone to violence.

To see other homicides take place within a five-mile radius the past few weeks was enough to make him want to act.

“To hear of that was a surprise, it was a disappointment,” Newton said. “And we're going to keep praying.”

However, it’s not just prayer church leaders are relying on to seek solutions to the violence.

“Prayer is not an alternative for believers,” Douglas said. “It's the starting point, but God is going to give you strength, direction and courage to do something.”

—