Cinemark hopes plan for laser tag, arcade revitalizes Merriam theater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merriam Planning Commission is set toconsider plans Wednesday that would transform the Cinemark Merriam and XD theater complex at Johnson Drive and Interstate 35.

The theater, first built in 1998 as part of the much larger Merriam Town Center project, currently has 20 screens, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, it along with theaters across the country have struggled to get attendance back to pre-pandemic levels.

Cinemark is hoping to get approval to cut the number of screens in half to 10.

The new space would allow for a renovation company officials hope gives the business “the best opportunity to thrive in a changing landscape.”

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, theaters nationwide have struggled to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels,” Merriam staff wrote in an agenda item tied to Wednesday’s discussion. “Cinemark’s initiative represents a pioneering trend in the industry…”

Reducing the number of screens leaves room to add laser tag, bowling, an arcade and a bar.

Proposed changes would also update signage on the outside of the building to include a reference to “Gamescape by Cinemark.”

Merriam agenda packet

The company announced a similar “Gamescape” concept last October in El Paso, Texas.

