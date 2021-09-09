City Center Church delivers donations to victims of Hurricane Ida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Center Church in Lenexa, Kansas filled their truck in less than 24 hours with donations to deliver to those in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“With your help, with the help of social media we were able to fill a truck up in less than 48 hours,” said Joe Sabo, active member at City Center Church in Lenexa, Kansas.

We first visited City Center Church Saturday when they first asked for donations to help those in the St. Tammany Parish community in Louisiana.

“Those in our community will definitely have something to eat,” said David Horchar, victim of Hurricane Ida in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

The Pastors and members of City Center Church say their faith led them to St. Tammany Parish.

“It was a steady stream of traffic of people that continued to pull into the church of people from Liberty, Missouri, from Ottawa, Kansas, people were driving 80 miles to bring stuff and it was absolutely amazing," said Joe Sabo, active member of City Center Church.

“It’s horrifying because you know there were lives that were lost, you know there were people who lost absolutely everything, and your immediate impulse is how can I help?,” said Phil Stacey, Pastor of Worship and Groups at City Center Church.

David Horchar received some of their donations.

He tells us his community is far from recovery.

“My street alone was nearly impassable until yesterday. The community had to come together to cut the trees out, remove power lines. The devastation in the neighborhood was so wide spread,” said Horchar.

However, now a community hurting can start to heal thanks the kindness from strangers nearly 900 miles away.

“How can there not be such a difference when you have empty shelves and you have shelves that are spilling over. They didn’t just fill the cup, they filled our cup over the edges,” said Dena Grosart, Executive Director of the Samaritan Center in St. Tammany Parish.

Now back home in Kansas City, Pastors at City Center Church say victims of Hurricane Ida still need our help, and their work is far from over.

“Remember these people that are down there are not going to have life as usual for years, so we can’t just move on and think that life is fine,” said Luke Weese, Outreach Pastor, City Center Church.

