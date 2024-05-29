City of Blue Springs opens first storm debris drop-off location for residents

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — The City of Blue Springs opened a storm debris drop-off location after storms gripped the area over the weekend.

It's the first time the city has opened a debris drop-off. Brian Spano with the city of Blue Springs said after the recent storms, it was needed.

“I know residents were probably out cutting whatever limbs that were down or trees that were down and able to load them in their trucks and deliver them here," said Spano.

The free-of-charge drop-off site is located at Pink Hill Park from 6 a.m. to midnight. Since then many residents like John Hudson have been taking advantage of bringing all fallen tree trunks and branches.

“That is terrific," said Hudson. "It's like a godsend because I didn't know what I was going to do with all this debris.”

For many others like Top Notch, a tree cutting company, having the drop-off site available has been very beneficial with how busy they've been just this week.

“This is nice. We're really thankful that Blue Springs could do something for us like this, you know, because we've been running like crazy in Blue Springs, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, you know, and it's just real nice to have one here that we can just pull up and dump in," said Chris Bergfal.

Bergal said it's important for homeowners to check on their trees ahead of severe weather.

“Before the weather. Get your trees checked out. You don't want your tree to fall on your house," said Bergfal.

The debris drop-off location will be open until Sunday.

