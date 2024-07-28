City of Blue Springs to hold town hall for no tax-rate increase ballot question

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com.

—

Blue Springs voters have an opportunity to learn more about the special election ballot item before Aug. 6.

The city has planned a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at City Hall, located at 903 W. Main St.

Voters can provide feedback and learn more about the eight road improvements the city plans to make if the no tax-rate increase is approved.

“If you've been around Blue Springs very long, you know street maintenance has been a topic of conversation for a long time. So this will be the priority right off the top addressing neighborhood street maintenance,” said Mayor Chris Lievsay.

The city is asking voters to approve another no tax-rate increase to issue $40 million in general obligation bonds.

Those bonds would fund various projects including:



Implementing the city’s Neighborhood Street Preservation Program

This would focus on neighborhood streets that are in poor or failing condition.

Improvements to Mock from 7 Highway to NE Sunnyside School Road

Improve congestion by widening, restriping and adding additional turning lanes.

Improvements to Adams Dairy Parkway at Duncan Road

Creating a northbound, separated right turn lane onto Duncan Road to ease congestion.

Implementing the Downtown Master Plan Capital Improvements

Fund street capital projects from the Downtown Master Plan.

Widening and improving Walnut Street from Woods Chapel Road to 15th Street

Widening and completing pavement reconstruction while constructing curbs, sidewalks and drainage.

Making Adams Dairy Parkway street light improvements

New street lighting from south of Moreland School Road to Wyatt Road along both sides of the road.

Constructing SW 12th Street from SW Southcrest Drive to Wyatt Road

This will allow for the future connection of Southwest Park and for emergency vehicles to access the subdivisions from the new Southern Jackson County Fire House, decreasing response time.

Improving the intersection of Woods Chapel Road and US 40 Highway

Increase turning movement and reduce congestion from southbound Woods Chapel Road onto 40 Highway.



More information on each proposed project can be found on the city’s special election web page.

According to the city, the debt levy would remain steady at 15 cents per $100 assessed valuation; therefore, not affecting the tax rate.

However, other factors are controlled by the Hancock Amendment and could fluctuate property values and taxes.

Voters last approved a similar ballot item in 2008 that funded improvements such as the diverging diamond at Woods Chapel Road.

Some residents told KSHB 41 News they plan to vote in favor this year because the projects are long overdue.

“Anything that makes this city safe is the best use of tax money,” said resident Sher Lopez.

The bond question would take a 4/7 majority, or 57.14%, to pass. If passed, the city said some projects could begin by spring 2025.

“I want to support a better community,” said voter John Meyer.

—