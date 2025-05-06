City of Gardner issues order of condemnation at Aspen Place Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Gardner has condemned the Aspen Place Apartments due to serious health and safety hazards, including issues with water, sewer and road systems.

The city posted notices on buildings informing residents they have 48 hours to vacate the premises.

The notice says residents of Aspen Place, 101 Aspen St., have until 6 p.m. Thursday, May 8, to evacuate.

Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41 Condemnation notice at Aspen Place Apartments in Gardner, Kansas.

The city says the property's water infrastructure, originally installed in the 1950s, has severely deteriorated over time. With frequent pipe ruptures and inconsistent water service, it no longer provides sufficient water flow for fire suppression, severely limiting emergency services' ability to respond effectively and posing a serious risk to residents' safety.

In addition, deteriorating roadways hinder emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and ambulances, from accessing the complex safely.

Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41 Aspen Place Apartments in Gardner, Kansas.

The complex recommends residents take as many items as possible from their apartments, but they can leave some behind and retrieve them later during daylight hours.

If residents have no place to go, they have been referred to housing resources for immediate shelter options. Resource lists have been distributed to assist residents during the transition.

City of Gardner, Kansas Aspen Place Condemnation Notice

City Administrator Jim Pruetting said the city understands the hardship for residents and does not make the decision lightly.

"However, continuing to allow residents to live in these conditions would be unsafe and irresponsible," he said.

Any questions are directed to the city of Gardner hotline at 913-884-2700.

—