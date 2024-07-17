City of Lawrence considering ways to partially alleviate revenue loss from KU football playing in Kansas City

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The City of Lawrence is considering a common consumption area (CCA) to help alleviate revenue loss this fall as Kansas football is set to play its home games at Children's Mercy Park and GEHA Field at Arrowhead while its stadium is under construction.

A common consumption area is a designated area where customers can purchase alcohol at participating restaurants and bars and take it to go, allowing them to walk and shop at nearby participating stores.

Lawrence drafted a plan to establish a CCA in its downtown area, hoping to encourage economic activity while fall ball is played elsewhere.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Andrew Holt, executive director of Downtown Lawrence Inc.

“I think the feeling is that downtown Lawrence is strong, downtown Lawrence will survive a fall without KU football, but they’re preparing for quite a loss of revenue," said Andrew Holt, executive director of Downtown Lawrence Incorporated (DLI).

DLI has over 100 local business members, and Holt said many are concerned about revenue loss this upcoming football season.

On average, over 45,000 people traveled to Lawrence for each game last season, according to Porter Arneill, assistant director for Lawrence Parks and Recreation, Arts and Culture.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Porter Arneill, assistant director for Lawrence Parks and Recreation, Arts and Culture

"Those people are now going to be — conceivably — in Kansas City," he said.

People could take advantage of the CCA by buying a drink from a bar and taking it for a walk while waiting for their table or taking it to go shopping.

“So it’s really not about a late-night drinking situation, but more about encouraging people to enjoy downtown, and maybe window shop, or if stores are open, to go in and do some shopping," Arneill said.

Manhattan and Hays — other Kansas college towns —received their CCA license in 2023, according to the City of Lawrence.

Holt says there are mixed feelings among both retailers and restaurants.

“The best way I can summarize it is: a lot of unknowns, some concerns, but theoretically, it would create more activity," he said.

Some businesses are concerned it would change the environment of downtown to more of a bar and entertainment district.

Others are concerned about policing (the Lawrence Police Department has been involved in conversations), trash from to-go cups, and how successful the initiative would be.

So, DLI has come up with a consensus for now.

“We feel it would be advantageous for special events," Holt said.

Special events like KU football games, parades and festivals.

“We just feel that turning it on 24/7 right now might be a bit premature," Holt said.

At the Lawrence city commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners told Arneill to continue researching what a CCA would mean in downtown Lawrence.

