City of Overland Park announces route, traffic plans for Whataburger opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the first Whataburger in Kansas arriving to Overland Park Monday at 11 a.m. at 8420 West 135th St., the City of Overland Park has announced the route that those hoping to save a spot in line can use to access the building.

All access to Whataburger will be from eastbound 133rd Street, and people will exit from 133rd Street.

Drivers will not be able to access eastbound 133rd street from Antioch.

Directional signs will be placed around the area to help drivers navigate to and from the new Whataburger location.

Whataburger is paying for Overland Park police and private security to help direct traffic in the surrounding area.

The City of Overland Park says these traffic procedures will be in place for as long as is necessary.