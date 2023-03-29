City of Raymore shares new details of proposed south Kansas City landfill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Raymore is sharing new details on a proposed landfill in south Kansas City, Missouri, which it says are from a March 22 meeting between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and a developer of the landfill.

The landfill would sit on 960 acres of privately-owned land between Peterson and Horridge roads, and Missouri 150 Highway and 155th Street.

According to the city of Raymore, Jennifer Monheiser, developer of the project, announced plans to reroute a creek, and to install a rock-crushing operation, an aerobic digestion operation and a methane capture and use operation.

Monheiser also said the landfill would accept 2,500 tons of solid waste per day, according to the city of Raymore.

The city of Raymore released notes taken by an attendant of the March 22 meeting.

The Missouri House passed a bill that would require a one-mile buffer between landfills and nearby municipalities, pending Senate approval. The bill was introduced following public concern of the potential south Kansas City landfill.

On March 2, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted to oppose any proposed solid waste or demolition material landfill until the city manager's office completes a report of KCMO's landfill needs.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for additional information on the department's March 22 meeting. This story will be updated if additional information is received.

—

