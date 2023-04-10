City of Truth Church celebrates Easter Sunday outside after Gem Theater closed for maintenance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of The City of Truth Church had their faith tested on Easter Sunday.

“He [was] resurrected and hope was restored,” said Armour Stephenson III, lead pastor of the church.

While the "portable" church is accustomed to setting up and breaking down every weekend at the Gem Theater, their typical spot was not an option Sunday.

Quincee Jackson, chief of staff for The City, as well as other congregation leaders, received a text message after 7 p.m. Saturday from representatives at the American Jazz Museum, who oversee operations at the Gem Theater.

The message warned the Kansas City, Missouri, city-owned space would have to close.

City of Truth Church leaders

Right away, Stephenson sprung into action, trusting the Lord would find a way.

“We pondered and mustered on different ideas, and we landed on, 'Hey, let’s not make excuses, let's make adjustments, let's get the word out that we are going to have our Easter weekend service right across the street at the pavilion,” she said.

Praying the congregation would see her message by Easter Sunday, Stephenson never lost faith.

“Jesus got up, so you can get up," Stephenson said. "There is no anxiety that can hold you down, there is no depression that can hold you down. Christ got up. We have the ability and the potential and power to also raise up out of any of our beds of affliction.”

Come Sunday morning, hundreds poured into the 18th and Vine Jay McShann Pavilion to sing and rejoice, the church's choir and band in tow.

“It’s a celebration. It’s a 'get hype' event, and we love it,” Stephenson said.

KSHB 41 reached out to a representative for the city of KCMO to speak on the plumbing issues that forced the closure of the Gem Theater.

They say the city plans to investigate the issue.

