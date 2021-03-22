City pursuing revocation of Rendezvous Lounge liquor license following shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rendevous Lounge could lose its liquor license after more than 100 shots were fired outside in an incident stemming from fights inside the club.

An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Regulated Industries Division said Monday the department is in the early stages of seeking to revoke the lounge’s liquor license.

Shots broke out outside the south KC business around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Witnesses told police that security indoors tried to break up two fights using pepper spray.

Those fights spilled into the parking lot at closing time and several people began shooting at each other.

Police later said they found more than 100 shell casings from five different guns at the scene.

A man who was shot in the face was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not find anyone else at the scene or area hospitals who’d been injured in the shooting.

Officers arrested two people suspected of firing shots.

41 Action News has reached out to KCPD about the victim’s and suspects’ statuses.

The city pursued a similar course of action against 9ine Ultra Lounge last year after a mass shooting and subsequent smaller incident months later left a total of two dead and 19 injured.

