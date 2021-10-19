City Union Mission, KCMO prepare plans to address winter homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During a meeting on Oct. 28, council members from Kansas City, Missouri, are scheduled to get an update on the city’s plans to address homelessness during the winter months, when cold temperatures can threaten the lives of people without shelter.

In the meantime, the city and local service providers are working on plans to help those experiencing homelessness right now.

The City Union Mission, a homeless shelter in Kansas City, is in the thick of a capital campaign to raise $7 million to help it renovate offices, the nursery and the gymnasium at its family center into multi-use rooms to house beds overnight. Anyone can donate to the fundraiser by visiting the organization’s website.

“We’re going to be able to at least expand by about 30 percent our beds over at the Family Center,” CEO Terry Megli explained. “Here at the Men’s Center, we have nearly 300 beds. So we’re prepared and ready for those who need to get off the street and out of that life-threatening weather.”

Megli added he’s seeing an increased need from families; a trend he doesn’t see ending soon.

“We’re looking for every corner, crevice, office space to be able to put in more overnight emergency beds here for families and single women,” Megli said.

In the future, Megli said City Union Mission is looking for a new location to build a larger Family Center on a campus with transitional apartments and mental illness treatment options.

Since homelessness was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year with camps in Westport and outside City Hall, city leaders in Kansas City have taken several steps to address the problem: