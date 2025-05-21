Class action lawsuit filed by former tenants of Aspen Place Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former tenants of the Aspen Place apartments in Gardner, Kansas, filed a federal class action lawsuit last week.

Earlier this month, the City of Gardner posted a notice of Unsafe/Unfit Structures and gave residents of the apartment buildings 48 hours to find other housing.

City of Gardner issues order of condemnation at Aspen Place Apartments

The suit claims the water lines at Aspen Place had "presented long-term maintenance problems affecting the delivery of essential services to tenants [such as water] well before condemnation.''

Residents rushed to move their belongings from the buildings, with help from friends, strangers and local charities.

'We're out of here;' Aspen Place Apartment residents rush to beat eviction deadline

"Naturally, the systemic water-related problems at Aspen Place, which were both realized and latent, were not disclosed to eventual residents before they entered their leases," the lawsuit claims. "Indeed, few, if any, would have entered leases had they been suitably apprised that the pipes running through the complex were liable to burst over Christmas; sewage was prone to back up in their market-rate apartment; or they may well find themselves completely deprived of water and the entire complex condemned."

LINK | Read the lawsuit

Some people who live in Aspen Place pointed out some of the many problems they encountered with maintenance and other issues while they lived there.

The buildings were constructed in 1954 and had 188 units, according to the lawsuit.

RELATED | Around 80 Gardner-Edgerton students affected by Aspen Place Apartments condemnation

RELATED | Mom of 4 continues search for permanent housing following condemnation of Aspen Place Apartments

Those named in the lawsuit are KDR AP, LLC; KDR Realty LLC; Axiom Property Management, LLC, and four other companies related to Axiom, according to the lawsuit.

—