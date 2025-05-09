GARDNER, Kan. — Residents of Aspen Place Apartments in Gardner, Kansas, are now without a home.

The city of Gardner condemned the complex, effective Thursday at 6 p.m., because of serious health and safety hazards, including issues with water, sewer, and road systems.

Kevin and Victoria Bledsoe are reflecting on every step of their journey at Aspen Place.

“It's bittersweet,” Kevin Bledsoe said. “I mean, we've been talking for a long time to get out of this place. It's a terrible place to live, to be honest. But it was cheap.”

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig first met the Bledsoe's Tuesday, when residents learned of the condemnation.

'We're out of here;' Aspen Place Apartment residents rush to beat eviction deadline

On Thursday, the Bledsoe’s and other residents lined up outside the leasing office to wait for their rent and security deposit money back. Several residents told Schoenig they received handwritten rent refund checks for May that were prorated to exclude the first few days of the month. They also said they hadn’t received security deposit refunds yet.

“A lot of these families need that money now,” Kevin Bledsoe said. “I mean, they just paid rent here and now they need money to afford a new apartment.”

Resident Daniel Gallemore said he was frustrated with the process.

Dale Messing / KSHB

“Here, you have 48 hours to pack up everything and you're homeless," Gallemore said. "But come wait in line (to get refunds)? It's a mess. It's ridiculous,” Gallemore said.

Some of the residents have nowhere to go next.

A silver lining revealed itself.

“If anyone needs me here, I'm willing to help,” Kevin Bledsoe said.

Frustrations were met with helping hands. Volunteers from across the Kansas City area came, providing food and water, moving assistance, and support. The Hope Market was one group helping coordinate resources for families.

The City of Gardner also announced that the Salvation Army will provide temporary housing for Aspen Place Apartments residents. Project 10-20, a cold-weather shelter for people experiencing homelessness, will also provide temporary housing for residents. The city said that residents must complete a special housing screening at the Aspen Place Resource Center at 551 New Century Parkway. To accommodate residents, the Fieldhouse will be open two additional days on May 8 and 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pet assistance resources are also available here.

“After this, we're done renting, so we're planning on buying a house, at least by the end of the year,” Victoria Bledsoe said.

Despite all they've endured, Victoria and Kevin's next step is one they're looking forward to.

“And now we get to take a step and get out of here,” Kevin Bledsoe said.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced his office is monitoring the situation as well, and that they expect the property owner to follow through on its refunds.