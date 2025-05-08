'Look at the city of Gardner': Community rallies around displaced residents of Aspen Place Apartments

GARDNER, Kan — As the clock ticks down on a city-mandated evacuation order at Aspen Place Apartments, the community of Gardner has stepped up to help their neighbors.

Tenants were given just 48 hours on Tuesday to vacate the complex after city deemed the buildings unsafe due to serious health and safety hazards, including issues with water, sewer and road systems.

“They give like 48, hours, but it's not really fair because 48 hours to move and in the area is not really easy," said Lyonal Comple. "To find another apartment or Airbnb for a [good] price is not really easy."

Since Tuesday, residents have been trying to gather all their belongings and moving what they can in the short-period of time.

They have not been alone in the process. Neighbors from the community have stepped up to provide a helping hand.

“The communities really come together to provide efforts. The truth of it is, what they need, we can't give them, so we're trying to give them what we can. We've got a lot of people in the community bringing in supplies, bringing in boxes, bringing in hands to help," said Micah Norman.

Residents have felt the love from companies like Casey's, Dominos, and Home Depot who have also provided support.

“Look at the city of Gardner, families coming together and offering their vehicles, offering their time to come and babysit or help pack, move their stuff into their own storage units until they can find a place to live," said Janet Rhodes.

Rhodes' daughter has been living in the complex for nearly four years. When she learned of the news, she made sure to be there for her.

“My heart is like, she's one of the blessed ones that has family to live with," said Rhodes. "But there are families that have to move out of state. There are families that have nobody, the single parents, the senior citizens, where are they supposed to go? What are they supposed to do? That's where my heart is."

The Olathe Salvation Army has also agreed to provide temporary shelter for displaced families.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__