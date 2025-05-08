Salvation Army to provide temporary housing for Aspen Place Apartments residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Gardner announced that the Salvation Army will provide temporary housing for Aspen Place Apartments residents after the city condemned the property due to various health and safety hazards.

Project 10-20, a cold-weather shelter for people experiencing homelessness, will also provide temporary housing for residents.

The city said that residents must complete a special housing screening at the Aspen Place Resource Center at 551 New Century Parkway.

To accommodate residents, the Fieldhouse will be open two additional days on May 8 and 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pet assistance resources are also available here.

