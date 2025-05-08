Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salvation Army to provide temporary housing for Aspen Place Apartments residents

aspenplace.jpg
Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41
Aspen Place Apartments in Gardner, Kansas.
aspenplace.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Gardner announced that the Salvation Army will provide temporary housing for Aspen Place Apartments residents after the city condemned the property due to various health and safety hazards.

Project 10-20, a cold-weather shelter for people experiencing homelessness, will also provide temporary housing for residents.

The city said that residents must complete a special housing screening at the Aspen Place Resource Center at 551 New Century Parkway.

To accommodate residents, the Fieldhouse will be open two additional days on May 8 and 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pet assistance resources are also available here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More