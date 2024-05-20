Class canceled for several KC area schools due to power outages from overnight storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City area schools canceled classes Monday after overnight storms knocked out power across the metro.

Two Olathe schools — Prairie Trail Middle and Meadow Lane Elementary — were canceled due to power outages. The schools did not suffer any storm damage.

District officials said they hope to restore power so learning can resume Tuesday. Parents will receive updated communication later Monday.

Two schools in the Park Hill School District plan to dismiss students at 9:30 a.m.

Congress Middle School and Park Hill High School students were en route and settling into school when district officials were told power would be restored shortly.

However, after it had yet to return, the district made the decision to send students home. All other Park Hill schools are in session.

Martin City K8 canceled Monday, too. Superintendent Dr. Kenny Rodrequez posted on social media to notify families all the other Grandview schools will be open.

Additionally, Mill Valley High School in Shawnee closed due to storm damage and a possible gas leak, Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson shared.

—