Classes to resume Friday at Longfellow Elementary after carbon monoxide leak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classes will resume Friday at Longfellow Elementary School, two days after seven students and two adults were hospitalized due to a carbon-monoxide leak.

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools said an issue with the fresh-air intake attached to one of the school's boilers was to blame for the leak.

The district said that all heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems were examined and are "operating correctly." Several tests were conducted Thursday on the systems.

"KCPS would like to thank KCFD and emergency personnel who responded yesterday," Elle Moxley, public relations manager for KCPS, said in a statement. "We would also like to recognize the efforts of our team at Longfellow, especially our school nurse, for everything they did on Wednesday to ensure the safety of their students."

All the students and adults were released from the hospital on Wednesday.

—