Clay County keeping election machines accurate with "logic and accuracy test" ahead of Nov. 5

LIBERTY, Mo. — Efforts to ensure the vote is safe and accurate continue in Clay County.

Wednesday morning election officials tested voting equipment ahead of November 5th.

These "logic and accuracy" tests are required by state law and must be done every election.

Here's how it works; every single ballot counting machine - or tabulator - needs to be checked for accuracy. It's a test to make sure the machines still count ballots correctly.

Bipartisan teams - one republican and one democrat - checked all 83 tabulators that will go out to different voting precincts in Clay County.

Grant Stephens / KSHB Heather Hall - Director Clay Co. Board of Elections

The pairs feed in ballots - print out the results - and show that every machine is working perfectly.

It's part of not just a county effort, but a state effort to show transparency in elections.

"We are the show-me state for a reason," said Heather Hall, a Director of the Clay County Board of Elections.

"We want to show people how great we are but not just great but how accurate and how efficient we are and how transparent we are so that when you come to the polls you know that in fact your vote's going to count."

