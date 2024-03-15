Watch Now
Clay County prosecutor calls news conference in NKC shooting

Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 15, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson has called a news conference Friday afternoon to offer an update on a shooting earlier this month at North Kansas City High School.

A North Kansas City High School student was among two people injured in the shooting on Saturday, March 2, following a boy’s high school basketball game. Police have described the student as an innocent bystander. A second victim was identified as an adult.

In the days following the shooting, police and North Kansas City officials asked the public for any tips, photos or videos from the event.

Police have not previously announced any arrests or additional suspect descriptions.

You can watch the news conference live at 3 p.m.

