Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host drug education summit June 15

Summit to focus on combating fentanyl overdoses
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 11:47:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its sixth Community Drug Education Summit on June 15.

The summit will begin at 6 p.m. at Harmony Vineyard Church, 600 E. 46th St. Kansas City, Missouri. It’s located near North Oak Trafficway and Interstate 29.

Any “parents, students, educators, loved ones of addicts, and all concerned community members” are encouraged by the sheriff’s office to attend.

After a recent uptick in fatal and near-fatal overdoses due to fentanyl-laced pills, the sheriff’s office began holding summits to discuss the dangers with the community.

Since July 2020, Clay County has investigated 15 overdose deaths.

Additionally, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin notes the death of an Oak Park High School student on March 29 brought awareness to the need to educate the community on the severity and prevalence of fentanyl-laced pills.

Part of the summit will feature addiction prevention as well as treatment resources.

Tri-County Mental Health, Signature Psychiatric and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will assist in providing community resources.

