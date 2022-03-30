Watch
Oak Park High School student dies from pill laced with fentanyl

Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:14:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Oak Park High School passed away Tuesday from an overdose, according to the North Kansas City School District.

The district said that the sophomore died after taking a pill that ended up containing a lethal amount of fentanyl. They took the pill on Thursday and passed away Tuesday afternoon.

The school was in normal session for Wednesday, but additional support staff was made available for students who may need help with the grieving process.

A district spokesperson said they will be working with the Clay County Sheriff's Department and Tri-County Mental Health to provide education services and support to their school community in the near future.

"It was important to the family to make the public aware of the dangers of taking any non-prescribed pills and the potentially fatal consequences," a district spokesperson said.

Counterfeit prescription drugs laced with a fatal amount of fentanyl have become more common in recent years.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department recently held a press conference to urge parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of purchasing counterfeit medications and fentanyl.

School-aged children and young adults are most likely to fall victim to the drugs.

More often, fentanyl overdoses are becoming fatal because of the minuscule amount of the drug it takes to be lethal.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department has also warned of an increase in the dangerous drugs in the Northland. There has been an increase in the number of deaths from fatal fentanyl overdoses and an increase in non-fatal overdoses as well.

Just last week, two men in Trenton, Missouri, were federally indicted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in the area.

The counterfeit pills laced with the deadly drug often look like oxycodone, Adderall or Xanax.

Editor's note — KSHB 41 is not naming the student due to the student's age.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

