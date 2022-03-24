2 Trenton men federally indicted for fentanyl distribution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men from Trenton, Missouri, were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 1 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Troy Lee Palmer, 24, and Dallas W. Hughs, 26, are accused of participating in a scheme to distribute 400 or more grams of the deadly opioid since Oct. 27, 2020.

Both have also received past charges for distributing fentanyl, and Palmer has been charged with possessing firearms used for drug-trafficking crimes.

The indictment was unsealed after arrests were made Wednesday.

Palmer is in custody pending a detention hearing. Hughs is not eligible for parole because he was already in state custody for another case.

Police departments in the greater Kansas City area have warned of an increase in fentanyl-related drug overdoses over the past year or two.

Earlier this month, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department intercepted a unit of fentanyl large enough to kill thousands of people, not long after the department had issued more warnings to the public about laced drugs.

Clay County was investigating six 2021 deaths that involved fentanyl-laced pills as of October and 13 other overdose cases associated with the drug.

And Chillicothe, located near Trenton, saw the death of a 17-year-old woman due to counterfeit prescription pills in October.

The counterfeit pills usually look like oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax or Adderall and are more often being purchased by teens and young adults.

