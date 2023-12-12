Clay, Jackson counties continue negotiation talks with Kansas City Royals for new ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's nearing the end of 2023 and the location of a future Kansas City Royals ballpark is still pending.

The club announced around three months ago it would not announce its site selection at the end of September as originally planned. The Royals narrowed its options down to two sites: one in North Kansas City and an East Village location near downtown Kansas City.

"It's my job to make sure that we have the best deal in front of taxpayers and that they get the best opportunity to vote yes or no," Jackson County Commissioner Manny Abarca said.

As Jackson County stadium committee chair, Abarca is hosting a town hall on Tuesday night to talk about the Royals and Chiefs' future in Jackson County.

Both teams' leases at the Truman Sports Complex are set to expire in 2031.

"Both teams have expressed that they want in on the April ballot of 2024, for us to do that, we'd have to approve and authorize ballot language by January 23 of 2024," Abarca explained. "It's important to remember this is a renewal, this is a tax that's already in place, it's a sales tax."

Abarca says the county continues to actively negotiate with the Kansas City Royals, but is concerned the team could move to Kansas or another city.

"That's the worst thing that could happen to us here in Jackson County," Abarca said. "County residents will get to vote on the final deal on whether or not they support a sales tax. The legislature will vote to put it on the ballot to approve a lease and term rights."

Jackson County is competing with Clay County, which stressed it's also in contact with the Royals and is having weekly meetings to draw the team north of the river.

"I can't really comment too much specifically because it's behind closed doors and unfortunately, that's a requirement when you're trying to put together this kind of an arrangement, but I think they are positive and I look forward to some kind of a result coming soon. The clock is ticking," Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Kansas City Royals for comment. The club said it can't comment on pending negotiations and stressed it is not affiliated with Abarca's town hall.