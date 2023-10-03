Claycomo man alleges he was sprayed with pesticide, Missouri agency investigating

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating an incident in Claycomo after a resident claimed he was intentionally sprayed with a pesticide by the Claycomo Special Road District.

Homeowner Bryan Bosch said the interaction impacted him mentally and physically.

Bosch is disabled, spending much of his time at home because of various autoimmune and degenerative diseases.

Because of his illnesses and small pets, Bosch doesn’t use chemicals to treat his lawn. He said he has repeatedly asked the Special Road District in Claycomo to refrain from using any chemicals on his lawn as well.

When he saw a Road District crew out spraying pesticide in early August, he went out to his sidewalk to be sure there weren’t any weeds.

The following interaction, now under investigation by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, was caught on Bosch’s Ring doorbell.

Bosch said the video showed the Special Road District spraying him with pesticide.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is conducting its own investigation. According to the Pesticide Use Act, violations can result in a misdemeanor.

Bosch can be heard on the doorbell video saying, “I told you last time. Hey! Don’t spray in front of my house."

“This situation shouldn't happen to any taxpayer, any person, any living human being, any animal,” Bosch said. “It’s ridiculous.”

The Claycomo Police Department investigated the incident and detectives interviewed the Road District.

The Road District told police, “It was not their intention to spray [Bryan] and had any blow back from the chemical being sprayed got on him in any way that it was unintentional.”

The City Prosecutor declined any criminal prosecution.

“I was hurt. Like I wasn’t being protected by our Police Department,” Bosch said. “I felt like the special roads district was more important than the citizens of Claycomo and the well being of the citizens of Claycomo.”

We wanted to hear from the road district ourselves. Without an online presence, KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge visited the address listed for the road district.

The person who was in the building would not give her a phone number or email for any of the three commissioners. Dodge was told the commissioners were not in the building and she had to leave a note.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dodge has not received a call in response to the note she was told to leave for the commissioners.