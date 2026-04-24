KANSAS CITY, Mo — A few weeks ago, KSHB41 Transportation Reporter, Daniela Leon reported on growing litter concerns along Kansas City roadways and how the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) are cleaning up debris, especially ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Clean-Up Concerns: Litter, graffiti, and tree removal in KC

That story sparked even more questions from viewers.

One viewer noticed graffiti in the background of our video and wrote to us saying, “The prevalence of graffiti makes our city look worse than the litter does." Others emailed us asking about trees being cut down along major roads in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and the Northland.

So KSHB41 took those concerns to MoDOT, who say the removal of trees is part of an effort to reclaim its right-of-way and clear overgrowth that has built up over years of deferred maintenance.

They say throughout the years, overgrowth has been a problem made worse by staffing shortages and severe weather.

“This past year, we’ve made progress with staffing and had a relatively mild winter, which has allowed us to catch up,” said MoDOT District Engineer, Greg Bolon.

Crews have been cutting brush and trees along routes including I-29, I-435, and I-49. Beyond improving visibility and safety, MoDOT says the trimming also makes it easier to remove litter.

“It’s not hurting our preps for the World Cup, let’s put it that way,” Bolon said. “But it does make the right-of-way look cleaner. One thing about the brush and the overgrowth, it can catch litter. So by removing that, we’re hoping we can get rid of litter.”

Still, officials say the widespread removal will be scaled back, and some areas will keep their trees.

“In areas where we cannot remove trees, we won’t,” Bolon said. “If it’s in an area that we can remove, which is more of your urban core, there still may be some trees coming down, but the widespread work we’ve been doing will be reduced. We don’t have to do an environmental assessment every time we go out to cut a tree, but we do have limits — especially where protected species like the Indiana bat are found. It’s MODOT’s right-of-way, so we are allowed to work there, but with certain restrictions.”

Graffiti is another ongoing battle for MODOT.

Currently, tagging can be seen along I-35, the downtown loop, and state highways like 71. However, depending on location, removing graffiti may require lane closures and special traffic control, which can delay cleanup.

“It is a routine issue that we get calls on,” Bolon said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get it scheduled to get it removed.”

One creative solution: murals. MoDOT says public art can help beautify spaces and deter taggers.

Drivers who see litter, graffiti, potholes, or debris on Missouri roads can call MODOT’s toll-free line at 1-888-ASK-MODOT. The line is open 24/7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

