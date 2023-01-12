Clean Up KC gives the homeless a chance to earn money cleaning up the city while reconnecting with family

KANSAS CITY, MO — KSHB 41 broke a story in September 2022 about a new KCMO program to help the homeless.

Clean up KC offers the homeless a fresh start, paying them a living wage, to work 20 to 25 hours a week cleaning the streets of our community.

Since our September story, Clean Up KC worked with 26 homeless people including Becky Robinson, and Andre Murray to help them make great strides in their lives.

“It motivated me," said Robinson. "I want to get up early, do what I gotta do. Everything, I love it, I love the program.”

Robinson and Murray are picking up the pieces of their lives.

“I’ve been able to get the things that I like to have, get my own hair cut, you know, be able to go to the dry cleaners things like that,” Murray said. “I’ve been able to try and accomplish housing, it helped me get closer to my kids and everything in my life, my grand babies,” Robinson said.

5th District KCMO Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, who helped create and launch the program, said it does more than pay the homeless to clean up the city's streets.

“Many times I’ve heard many of our residents will say that the unhoused population doesn’t care or they can’t contribute or choose not contribute," Parks-Shaw said. “This is an opportunity for them to contribute because they don’t want to see the trash around the city more than anyone else.”

Park-Shaw is looking for other ways to help the homeless.

“To expand, to bring on more individuals, but in addition to that, I think we have an opportunity to even look at other services that the city offers,” said Parks Shaw.

Homes have been found and families have reconnected in the new year.

Clean Up KC and partners in the program, including Hope Faith Ministries, hope to do more.

“We are going to a crew of 5, to a crew of 12, so we are excited about that," said Doug Langner, Executive Director, Hope Faith Ministries. “Another thing that we are excited about is that they are going from a starting wage of $15 dollars an hour to $18 dollars an hour.”

Langner said it has been rewarding to see the opportunities Clean Up KC has provided

“They want to prove to our city that they’re valid and not invisible members.” Langner said.

“It may not happen when we want it to happen, sooner than that, but God gives you something to give back to,” said Murray.