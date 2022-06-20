Cleanup continues, lines reopen after Union Pacific train derailment near Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All rail lines in the Lawrence area have been repaired and reopened after at least 20 cargo cars derailed and damaged the tracks Friday after becoming detached from the engine of an eastbound coal train.

The clean-up effort to remove the coal dumped and the cars that derailed remains ongoing, a spokesperson for Union Pacific told KSHB 41.

The investigation also remains ongoing and a report will be filed with the Federal Railroad Administration , an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It may take six months to a year before the FRA issues a final report, according to Union Pacific, which said it does its best to avoid such incidents.

“Union Pacific works diligently to prevent derailments and other accidents,” a Union Pacific said in an emailed statement. “We continuously inspect our tracks, locomotives and other equipment and we comply with all federal rules and regulations in working toward ensuring our trains operate safely.”

Derailed train cleanup

Two main lines were impacted by the derailment, according to Union Pacific.

After repairs were made, the first line reopened Saturday afternoon about 20 hours after the derailment and the second line reopened Sunday morning after about 30 hours.

The coal and damaged cars have been removed from the right of way, but remain in the area as of Monday afternoon, according to Union Pacific.

Using infrared technology, LKPD's UAV team helped the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's aerial team in determining there were no dangerous hot spots or fires in yesterday's massive train derailment. Pretty awesome tool! pic.twitter.com/uPcnihZ6uC — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 19, 2022

—