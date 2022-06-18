Rails damaged, 'large amount' of coal spilled in Douglas County train derailment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train derailment Friday evening in Douglas County, Kansas, has caused "significant" damage to the rails, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 5:10 p.m., deputies learned at least 20 cargo cars detached from the engine of an eastbound coal train on Union Pacific tracks just north of North 1900 Road near U.S. Highway 24 in Lawrence.

The sheriff's office says a "large amount" of coal was spilled in the area, and Grant Township and Douglas County Public Works were informed to barricade the east and west side of North 1900 Road during cleanup.

No injuries were reported in the derailment.

A Union Pacific spokesperson says crews are finishing the track cleanup and restoration process Saturday.

Additionally, the Union Pacific spokesperson told KSHB 41 this incident is under investigation.

