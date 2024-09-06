Clear the Shelters: Independence Animal Shelter director says it is either at or over capacity lately

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

The Independence Animal Shelter has been functioning either at or over capacity lately.

The shelter has 99 dog kennels and 66 cat kennels. Their director, Christina Heinen, said multiple factors play into why the animals are there.

“The housing crisis plays a role. We have a lot of people who call and let us know that they're losing their home, they're being evicted, and where they're having to move to they can't bring their animals,” said Heinen. “We have a lot of people who, you know, their animal gets out and wasn't spayed or neutered, comes home and is pregnant, and so now we have a litter of nine puppies that need homes… We are not immune to those effects of the economy, and unfortunately, it's hitting our four-legged friends.”

The shelter is a no-kill shelter, so space is made when animals find a new home. That is why on Saturday, September 7, their pet adoption fees will be waived.

NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign ends September 10. It is an initiative passed onto NBC affiliates to promote pet adoption and encourage donations to local shelters, like Independence.

Heinen said the animals they care for can be matched to people willing to adopt, especially their larger dogs.

“These are good animals who are here through no fault of their own. These animals aren't here because they were bad and then placed up for adoption. We're not trying to sell you a broken animal. We're trying to sell you a great new friend who you just haven't had a chance to meet yet,” said Heinen.

Heinen said the shelter offers multiple resources for pet owners, like a food pantry, spay/neuter services and they have a behavioral specialist on-site for training.

To see all of the campaign’s participating area shelters, click here.