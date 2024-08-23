Closure of I-435 in Johnson County this weekend for bridge demolition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — Drivers in Johnson County should prepare for major traffic disruptions this weekend as both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-435 will be fully closed to for a bridge demolition project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced that the closure will begin on Friday night and extend through early Monday morning.

Details of closure:

The complete shutdown of I-435 will start at 7:00 PM on Friday and is expected to last until 6:00 AM on Monday. The closure will affect all lanes in both directions between Quivira Road and Antioch Road.

This closure will allow crews to demolish the 69 Highway bridge, while continuing efforts to expand 69 Highway.

Detours to consider

Eastbound I-435 Traffic:

• Travel eastbound I-435 to the southbound U.S. 69 ramp

• Take southbound U.S. 69 to the College Boulevard exit ramp

• From College Boulevard, use the northbound U.S. 69 entrance ramp

• Head north on U.S. 69 to use the eastbound I-435 ramp

• Continue eastbound on I-435

Westbound I-435 Traffic:

• Travel westbound I-435 to the northbound U.S. 69 ramp

• Take northbound U.S. 69 to the 103rd Street exit ramp

• Drive west along 103rd Street

• Use the 103rd Street to southbound U.S. 69 entrance ramp

• Head south on U.S. 69 to use the westbound I-435 ramp

• Continue westbound on I-435

You can check out this website for the latest updates.

__