Colorado woman to serve as Overland Park's first female police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History was made Tuesday in Overland Park with the announcement the city hired its first female police chief.

Doreen Jokerst served the past six years as assistant vice chancellor for public safety and chief of police at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to a news release from the city of Overland Park.

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther made the selection after receiving feedback from members of the police department and city residents.

“Doreen brings vast experience to our team, with service and expertise in a variety of policing roles. She is a lifelong learner and leader in modern, progressive community policing practices,” Luther stated in the news release. “I am confident her leadership and focus on inclusivity will improve our department, and our community, in the future.”

Jokerst served nearly 20 years at the Parker, Colorado, Police Department and rose to the rank of commander, according to the news release.

“Overland Park is an outstanding city with a premier police department, and I’m excited to work collaboratively with the community and all members of the organization,” Jokerst said in the release. “I am eager to begin working with our officers and the community, and to call Overland Park home.”

The police department has 280 sworn officers among its 330 employees.

Former Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned in September 2023.

